Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Logistics provider will be first tenant at Gateway park building (access required)

Logistics provider will be first tenant at Gateway park building (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 10, 2019 0

Boise-based Verde Fulfillment USA is heading for greener pastures. The company said it will be the anchor tenant in a new industrial building now rising in the Boise Gateway Industrial Park. According to a Verde official, the third-party logistics business will occupy the main portion of a 168,000-square-foot facility in the park, which is being built ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo