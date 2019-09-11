Jennifer Okerlund named director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission

Jennifer Okerlund has been named the new director of the Idaho Forest Products Commission, replacing founding director Betty Munis, who is retiring after 27 years. Since 2003, Okerlund has served as the communications manager for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. In that role, she managed the department’s publications, public relations, internal and external communications, marketing and advertising. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism from Boise State University.