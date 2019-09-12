Megan Ronk joins the board of directors of Mountain West Bank

Megan Ronk has been appointed to the board of directors of Mountain West Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. Ronk has served as Idaho Power’s director of business innovation and development since 2018. She spent the prior 7 years working at the Idaho Department of Commerce, first as a public information officer and then chief operating officer before Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter appointed her director in January 2016.

Appointed the first executive director of the Idaho Meth Project, Ronk also worked as a policy advisor and policy assistant to Gov. Dirk Kempthorne. She has also taught microeconomics as an adjunct faculty member at College of Western Idaho since 2010. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from College of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.