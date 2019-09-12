Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Plantation Country Club owner, architect talk infrastructure upgrades, future housing (access required)

Plantation Country Club owner, architect talk infrastructure upgrades, future housing (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 12, 2019 0

GARDEN CITY – Major renovations planned for the Plantation Country Club are on course, and many of the changes will focus on features that golfers and their guests won’t be able to see. Redesigning and revamping a golf course that already has good bones means spending wisely on infrastructure, said owner Will Gustafson, who took the reins ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo