Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Twin Falls Opportunity Zone project faces delay (access required)

Twin Falls Opportunity Zone project faces delay (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 14, 2019 0

A Twin Falls development that is believed to be Idaho’s first Opportunity Zone project is being slightly delayed because some of the project wasn’t noticed properly. “They do have to go back to Planning & Zoning, then City Council, for the approval of additional height,” said Nathan Murray, director of economic development and urban renewal for ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo