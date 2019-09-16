Quantcast
Startup Joule Case powers past funding goal (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 16, 2019 0

An energy storage company had so much interest in its first round of funding that it exceeded its goal. “Funding is going really well,” said James Wagoner, CEO of Joule Case, in an email message. “We met our $500K goal and we are now oversubscribing the round.” The round will be completed after Boise Startup Week in ...

