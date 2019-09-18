Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Former Olympian Kristin Armstrong to open second gym Downtown (access required)

Former Olympian Kristin Armstrong to open second gym Downtown (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 18, 2019 0

Downtowners looking to squeeze in a sweat sesh during a lunch break or after work might want to pivot to a new fitness provider opening for business a few weeks before Thanksgiving. The owner is a familiar face to Idaho sports fans – Olympian Kristin Armstrong. And she’s launching her second workout business – PIVOT Lifestyle ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo