Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar has been elected vice president and president-elect for the American Nuclear Society (ANS). Dunzik-Gougar is the associate dean of the Idaho State University College of Science and Engineering, an associate professor of nuclear engineering and the senior reactor operator at ISU.

Dunzik-Gougar was elected in the spring and began in her role in June at the ANS annual meeting. She will be vice president for one year and then step into the role of president the next.