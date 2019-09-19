Sáša Woodruff joins Boise State Public Radio as news director

Sáša Woodruff has joined Boise State Public Radio as news director. She previously served as an editor and producer for Marketplace Morning Report, a weekday national program. Prior to that, Woodruff was a news producer at two of California’s public radio stations, KPCC and KCRW. She also served as an editor, producer and reporter for NPR and worked on a variety of national podcasts.

Woodruff began her radio career at NPR-member stations in Arizona and Utah. She is a graduate of the University of Utah and the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.