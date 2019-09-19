Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Sáša Woodruff joins Boise State Public Radio as news director

Sáša Woodruff joins Boise State Public Radio as news director

By: IBR Staff September 19, 2019 0

Sáša Woodruff has joined Boise State Public Radio as news director. She previously served as an editor and producer for Marketplace Morning Report, a weekday national program. Prior to that, Woodruff was a news producer at two of California’s public radio stations, KPCC and KCRW. She also served as an editor, producer and reporter for NPR and worked on a variety of national podcasts.

Woodruff began her radio career at NPR-member stations in Arizona and Utah. She is a graduate of the University of Utah and the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo