Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / State of the City speech reprises Bieter’s greatest hits (access required)

State of the City speech reprises Bieter’s greatest hits (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 19, 2019 0

Facing competition in November for what would be his fifth term as mayor, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter’s annual State of the City message offered some new initiatives but primarily a reminder of the programs he had already provided. The speech — presented Sept. 18 at the Egyptian Theater — was thinner on plans than last year's, which proposed ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo