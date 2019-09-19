Quantcast
Vans store coming to The Village at Meridian

By: Chloe Baul September 19, 2019 0

Vans, a globally recognized skateboarding and surf brand, will be coming to The Village at Meridian this fall, just in time for the holiday season. The brand sells men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, apparel and accessories. Hugh Crawford, general manager of The Village at Meridian, said the national retailer is going to satisfy a customer request for more ...

