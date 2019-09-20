David Moore joins Zions Bank as manager of the Wilder branch

David Moore has joined Zions Bank as the manager of its Wilder branch. Moore has 23 years of branch management experience, with the majority of that time spent in Canyon County. Prior to joining Zions Bank, he was a branch manager for Bank of Idaho.

He holds an associate’s degree from Central Oregon Community College. Moore is a board member and past president of the Caldwell Lions Club, the chairman of the Caldwell Salvation Army advisory board and a member of the Idaho Special Olympics advisory board. He is also the founder of the Caldwell Elementary School District Starfish Fund, which supports homeless students in five schools.