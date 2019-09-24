Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Cities, counties could get ability to save for a rainy day (access required)

Cities, counties could get ability to save for a rainy day (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 24, 2019 0

The state can save funds for a rainy day, but until now, other taxing entities such as cities and counties couldn’t. But that could change in the upcoming legislative session. Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, chair of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee, is considering an idea that would let entities that are dependent on property ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo