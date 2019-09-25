Quantcast
Claudio Berti promoted to director and state geologist at the Idaho Geological Survey

By: IBR Staff September 25, 2019

Claudio Berti has been named director and state geologist at the Idaho Geological Survey (IGS). Berti is responsible for working with the IGS Advisory Board to set the survey’s course and direction, leading day-to-day operational management of the survey and fostering relationships with the University of Idaho and other partner institutions, out-of-state universities, and other geoscience-related agencies. Berti was  hired in January 2019 as the survey’s digital mapping and geographic information systems lab manager at IGS.

Previously, he served as an adjunct geology professor and program director at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. His career began in Italy, where he most notably served as survey geologist for the Italian Geologic Survey, adjunct professor at the University of Chieti and consulting geologist with the Italian National Highway Agency.

