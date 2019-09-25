Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Hospital adds bone health clinic to its lineup of services (access required)

Hospital adds bone health clinic to its lineup of services (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 25, 2019 0

POST FALLS – Northwest Specialty Hospital has expanded into a new service line with the opening of North Idaho’s first bone health clinic. With a growing senior population in the area, the hospital said an increase in injuries – especially the rise in hip fractures caused by osteoporosis – prompted the medical service. According to a news ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo