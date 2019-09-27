Alexandra Hodson and Tori J. Osler join Parsons Behle & Latimer

Alexandra Hodson and Tori J. Osler have joined Parsons Behle & Latimer as associates. Both attorneys will work primarily in Parsons’ litigation practice group.

Hodson holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law. During law school, Hodson served as the chief managing editor of the Idaho Law Review. She was also an intern for the intellectual property in-house counsel group at a Fortune 500 company and was an extern for the intellectual property in-house counsel group at J.R. Simplot Company. Following law school, Hodson was a judicial law clerk for Idaho Supreme Court Justice Joel Horton and his successor, Justice Greg Moeller.

Osler worked as a litigation associate at the firm of Lukins & Annis, P.S. in Spokane, Washington, prior to joining Parsons Behle & Latimer. She represented clients in employment law, commercial business litigation, contract law, real property, trust and estate litigation, family law, construction law, municipality and personal injury. Osler also completed two clerkships, one for the Hon. Candy W. Dale in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho in Boise and the second in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Boise for the Hon. Timothy J. Hansen. She holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Boise State University.