Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Controller about to award contract to Deloitte for mainframe migration project (access required)

Controller about to award contract to Deloitte for mainframe migration project (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 30, 2019 0

Idaho state government is one step closer to migrating off its IBM mainframe, with the intention to select Deloitte Consulting to provide integration services for its Luma contract. Luma is the planned enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for the Idaho State Controller’s office. The office had announced on Feb. 14 that it had chosen Infor Public Sector ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo