Kamberly Wilbourne joins Cornerstone Design as director of hospitality

Kamberly Wilbourne has joined Cornerstone Design as director of hospitality. Her experience in design includes developing multi-family communities in Seattle, Washington, as well as ultra-luxury residential projects in Newport Beach, California, Jackson, Wyoming and Scottsdale, Arizona. She also has 20 years of experience in leading retail merchandising and planning teams for Macy’s, Nike, GH Bass and Williams-Sonoma.

She holds a master’s degree in interior architecture from Cal Poly Pomona and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington.