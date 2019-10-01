Quantcast
Report: WinCo eyeing another shuttered Shopko in Oregon

Report: WinCo eyeing another shuttered Shopko in Oregon

By: Steve Sinovic October 1, 2019 0

It seems that no self-respecting burg in the Northwest is complete without a Dutch Bros., Les Schwab or Nordstrom Rack. Now you can add Boise-based WinCo Foods to the list. The discount grocer’s growth strategy of late seems to be backfilling vacant Shopko boxes in places like Wenatchee, Washington, and Eugene, Oregon, according to recent news reports ...

