Ball Ventures will open HQ in new office building (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic October 2, 2019 0

IDAHO FALLS – Ball Ventures, an Idaho Falls-based real estate investment and development company, will plant its corporate flag in The Knolls Office Building later this year. CEO Cortney Liddiard announced the move during the groundbreaking ceremony for The Knolls on Sept. 25. The new 60,000-square-foot multi-tenant office building is now rising at the corner of ...

