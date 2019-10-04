Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Gov. Brad Little travels world to sell Idaho products (access required)

Gov. Brad Little travels world to sell Idaho products (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 4, 2019 0

Idaho’s best salesman — and top elected official — just got back from a diplomatic and trade mission to several European countries and is about to lead a trade mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong. In between, he also found time to sign a trade agreement with Taiwan for Idaho wheat. Europe Gov. Brad Little left on Sept. 14 ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo