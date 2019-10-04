Jenna Snyder joins Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer in Lewiston

Jenna Snyder has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer, responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending in the bank’s Northern Idaho Region. She will be based at the Lewiston branch. Snyder has 15 years of lending experience. Prior to joining Zions Bank, she was a mortgage loan officer for US Bank. She has served on the board of directors of the North Idaho Building Contractors Association and teaches first-time homebuyer classes at the Community Action Partnership Center.