Ryan Paluso has joined Harris CPAs as a tax manager. Paluso has six years of experience in public accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Idaho. He holds a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Idaho.

Kendra Stillwaugh has joined as a staff accountant. She holds a degree in accountancy and finance from Boise State University.

Caitlin Wambolt has joined as a staff accountant. She holds a master’s degree in accountancy from Boise State University.