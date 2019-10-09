Quantcast
ISU engineering students take second place in national precast contest

October 9, 2019

POCATELLO – Idaho State University students eyeing careers in the construction industry earned second-place honors, including a $1,750 cash prize, in the recent Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Engineering Students Design Competition, also known as the Big Beam Competition. Now in its 19th year, the national event teaches college and university students important structural engineering skills in an ...

