Kyle McGowan joins Idaho State University as vice president for university advancement

Kyle McGowan, a consultant with NAPA Group, has joined Idaho State University as vice president for university Advancement.

McGowan has 20 years of experience at universities working in the areas of strategic and campaign planning, development and alumni relations, management and operations, marketing and communications and brand management.

He previously served as assistant vice chancellor for development and alumni relations at Vanderbilt University. He also served in an executive development role at Georgetown University where he led efforts to create new fundraising programs, redesign organizational structures, develop new engagement strategies and launch new brands.

McGowan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University. He has served as a speaker for Council for Advancement and Support of Education and as a member of the Annual Giving Director’s Consortium.