Six join TitleOne in the Boise, Caldwell and Meridian offices

Tiffany Barrett, Samantha Bishop, Carey Dines, Paige Kimpel, Emilie Kongsore, Kalea Parisi and Carly Reyes have joined TitleOne in their Boise, Caldwell and Meridian offices.

Barrett has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Caldwell office. She has 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. After starting her career as a realtor, Barrett moved into lending as a loan officer assistant, then in the title and escrow industry as an escrow officer.

Bishop has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has previous experience in accounts payable and has mortgage industry knowledge.

Dines has joined as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She is a graduate of the College of Western Idaho. Dines also has previous experience working in finance.

Kimpel has joined as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has six years of customer service experience. Kimpel also has previous marketing and administrative experience as well as insurance industry knowledge.

Kongsore has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has previous experience in customer service and the hospitality industry. Kongsore holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Linfield College and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University. She also attended the Real Estate Academy of Idaho.

Parisi has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. She has two years of experience as a realtor and two years of customer service experience.