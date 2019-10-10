Liz Edrich, Kelly Staskey and Julie Trana join Faces of Hope Foundation

Liz Edrich has joined Faces of Hope Foundation as the development director. She has worked for Boise nonprofit arts, conservation and education organizations for 20 years. Her experience includes managing annual and capital campaigns, developing monthly giving campaigns, coordinating and leading special event fundraisers, training and working with volunteers, researching and writing grants and building relationships with major donors.

Kelly Staskey has joined as the programs manager. She has 25 years of experience in the fields of service and volunteerism, grants administration, program development, fundraising, curriculum design and training in the higher education, banking, state government and nonprofit sectors. She served five governors as executive director of Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, administering Idaho’s AmeriCorps grants program.

Julie Trana has joined as clinical director. She specializes in trauma recovery work and has 10 years of experience providing counseling to trauma survivors. Before joining the Faces of Hope, she served as the clinical director for the Region Four Community Crisis Center and was an integral part of its development and first year of providing crisis services.