City of Boise opens first school-based community center in West Ada School District

Boise Parks and Recreation has opened the department’s first school-based community center in the West Ada School District.

The community center is located at McMillan Elementary School (10901 W McMillan Rd.) and will serve students in first through fifth grade after school.

“Providing safe places for students to learn and thrive after school is a key component to our recreational programming,” said Mayor Dave Bieter. “We are proud of the positive impacts Boise Parks and Recreation’s after school programs have had in Boise schools and we are excited to expand this service to the West Ada community.”

Trained Boise Parks and Recreation team members will lead youth in recreational activities, art projects and social games in addition to encouraging students to complete homework assignments each day. A free snack is provided by West Ada School Nutrition Services.

“Quality after school care provides important peace-of-mind for our families, and our Parks and Recreation staff go above and beyond to provide fun, enriching activities to Boise’s kids,” said Boise Council Member Holli Woodings. “I thank West Ada Schools for being such an enthusiastic partner, my fellow councilmembers for investing in our future, and the Mayor and his incredible staff for making this a reality.”

McMillan Kid City will be open every school day from when school lets out until 6:30 p.m. The after-school program is free for students to attend and any child in first through fifth grade can take part, even if they don’t go to McMillan Elementary School.

“We are so excited to partner with Boise Parks and Recreation on this wonderful opportunity for our students and families at McMillan Elementary and our surrounding elementary schools,” said Principal Kris McGrath. “The program will provide a safe environment for our students after school as well as continue their learning through positive interactions and activities.”

The City of Boise currently operates eight other school-based community center sites, all within the Boise School District at these locations:

Garfield Elementary School

Grace Jordan Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Morley Nelson Elementary School

South Junior High School

William Howard Taft Elementary School

Whitney Elementary School

Another community center located at Whittier Elementary School in Boise is scheduled to open this fall.