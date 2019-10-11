Eight join Ripley Doorn

Colin Donat, Miranda Greer, Michael Hazen, Justin Higgins, Amanda James, Mariela Montoya, Deborah Powers and Austin Skogsberg have joined Ripley Doorn.

Donat has joined as an associate in the Boise office. Donat holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accountancy and a master’s degree in accountancy from Boise State University.

Greer has joined as an associate in the Boise office. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accountancy and a master’s degree in accountancy from Idaho State University.

Hazen has joined as an associate in the Nampa office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of Idaho.

Higgins has joined as an associate in the Nampa office. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from Northwest Nazarene University.

James has joined as a CPA, associate in the Boise office. She has 11 years of experience in public accounting. She also owned and operated two outdoor retail stores in Alabama. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy from Auburn University.

Montoya has joined as an associate in the Nampa office. She previously interned with Ripley Doorn. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accountancy from Boise State University.

Powers has joined as a CPA, senior associate in the Caldwell office. She has 16 years of experience in public accounting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Point Loma Nazarene University.

Skogsberg has joined as an associate in the Caldwell office. He previously interned with Ripley Doorn. Skogsberg holds a master’s degree in accountancy from Boise State University.