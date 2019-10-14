Sherry Maupin appointed Valley County commissioner

Sherry Maupin has been appointed Valley County commissioner by Gov. Brad Little. Maupin has worked in the banking industry for 27 years with First Interstate Bank and most recently as a vice president at Idaho First Bank. She spent 11 years as a real estate agent in the Treasure Valley and West Central Mountains. She is the president of the West Central Mountains Economic Development Council and president of the Board of the Ponderosa Center.

Gov. Little appointed Maupin following the retirement of District 2 Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank. Maupin will serve the remainder of Cruickshank’s term, set to end December 2020.