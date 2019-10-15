Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 10.15.18 (access required)

Round Up 10.15.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 15, 2019 0

ADH, LLC purchased 85 acres of land at 1680 N. Park Centre Place in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the seller. Ruthie Palmatier of Century 21 Eagle Rock Real Estate represented the buyer. Henricksen Butler Design Group, LLC renewed its lease of 2,045 square feet of office space at 413 W. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo