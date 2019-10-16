Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Ed Aneshansley joins McMillen Jacobs as senior aquaculture engineer

Ed Aneshansley joins McMillen Jacobs as senior aquaculture engineer

By: IBR Staff October 16, 2019 0

Ed Aneshansley has joined McMillen Jacobs as senior aquaculture engineer for the water resources fisheries and aquaculture group. He has 20 years of experience in the commercial aquaculture industry with a specific focus on land-based recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) technologies. His experience includes biological programming and planning, turnkey system design and integration, construction support, commissioning and training. Aneshansley has applied RAS technology to several industries including biomedical research, seafood holding, research systems and commercial aquaculture.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo