Ed Aneshansley joins McMillen Jacobs as senior aquaculture engineer

Ed Aneshansley has joined McMillen Jacobs as senior aquaculture engineer for the water resources fisheries and aquaculture group. He has 20 years of experience in the commercial aquaculture industry with a specific focus on land-based recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) technologies. His experience includes biological programming and planning, turnkey system design and integration, construction support, commissioning and training. Aneshansley has applied RAS technology to several industries including biomedical research, seafood holding, research systems and commercial aquaculture.