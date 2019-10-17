Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Downtown should be ‘community living room,’ consultant says (access required)

Downtown should be ‘community living room,’ consultant says (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 17, 2019 0

Idaho cities that want to attract workers, particularly millennials and Gen Xers, need to be places where workers want to be. That’s the message of Roger Brooks, a Peoria, Arizona-based expert on tourism promotion and community branding. He will speak Oct. 22 on “Economic Development, Small Communities” at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley as ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo