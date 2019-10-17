Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Furniture chain with stores in Treasure Valley sold to Chinese company (access required)

Furniture chain with stores in Treasure Valley sold to Chinese company (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic October 17, 2019 0

Mor Furniture for Less, a San Diego-based retailer with outlets in Boise and Nampa, has reached a $68.4 million deal to sell the 36-store chain to Healthcare Co. Ltd. Despite its name, the Rugao, China-based purchaser is a global home furnishings producer that owns manufacturing and retail businesses around the world, according to an Oct. 7 ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo