Mel Hugentobler, Don Kelly and Kurt Sager join Zions Bank

Mel Hugentobler has rejoined Zions Bank as the manager of the Hailey branch. Hugentobler has experience working with small businesses, previously serving as the general manager of a small business and helping the company open five new locations. Prior to that, he served as a business banking relationship manager for Zions Bank. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Donald Kelly has joined as a commercial banking relationship manager, based at the Caldwell branch. Kelly has 20 years of experience in the banking industry, focused primarily on agricultural clients. Prior to joining Zions Bank, he was a financial restructuring officer for Rabobank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from California State University.

Kurt Sager has joined as a commercial banking relationship manager, based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters in downtown Boise. Sager has 20 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Zions Bank, he was a relationship manager for Idaho Independent Bank. He holds an associate’s degree in business administration from BYU-Idaho. He has served on the board of directors of United Way of North Idaho, taught Junior Achievement and served in leadership roles for the Boy Scouts of America.