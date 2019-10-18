Quantcast
Idaho Schools Superintendent seeks school budget boost

By: The Associated Press October 18, 2019 0

Stricker Elementary School in Kimberly.
Photo by Bob Pluckebaum Studios

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra says she’ll ask the Legislature for a $101 million increase to the public schools budget next year.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Ybarra made the announcement during a presentation at the Idaho State Board of Education meeting at Lewis-Clark State College on Wednesday.

If approved, the request would account for a 5.3% increase over the current year’s appropriations, bringing the general education budget for K-12 to just under $2 billion.

Ybarra said three priorities include boosting teacher’s salaries, funding early literacy efforts and college and career advising.

