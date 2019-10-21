Jennifer Hensley named executive director of Downtown Boise Association

Jennifer Hensley has been named the executive director of the Downtown Boise Association, effective Nov. 4. Hensley has experience in downtown development, community engagement, marketing, events and financial management. Most recently, she served as the director of operations at the Minnesota Museum of American Art. Prior to that, she served as financial coordinator and creative director for the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority. She played an integral role in the renovation of the city’s historic Old Town Square, leading community engagement and managing project finances.

Hensley began her career in downtown development in Denver as director of accounting with a major developer in the city’s growing River North District. She was involved in multiple development projects including mixed-use office buildings and the creation of Denver’s first public market.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Texas A&M University.