Home / News / Business News / Lamb Weston eyes South America sales with new potato partnership (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic October 21, 2019 0

EAGLE – Idaho-based Lamb Weston Holdings is looking to expand sales of frozen potato products in South America through a joint venture with a company in Argentina. According to an Oct. 15 news release, Lamb Weston has joined forces with holding company Sociedad Comercial del Plata with each partner having 50% of the business called Lamb Weston ...

