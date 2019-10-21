Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / With $20 million in funding, Lovevery isn’t playing around (access required)

With $20 million in funding, Lovevery isn’t playing around (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 21, 2019 0

A Boise-based company that makes educational toys has received $20 million in Series B funding from some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names. The announcement is bringing the company, Lovevery Inc., national attention. Investors include Maveron, GV, Reach Capital, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Collaborative Fund. Jason Stoffer and Cat Lee of Maveron join Lovevery's board in director and observer roles, respectively. Laura ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo