Home / News / Business News / Forecast: Idaho housing price appreciation will lead the nation (access required)

Forecast: Idaho housing price appreciation will lead the nation (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic October 22, 2019 0

A new forecast of real estate markets around the nation predicts three Idaho cities will continue to see some of the biggest increases in values over the next year, with appreciation rates north of 8%. The deciding factor in the strongest markets is the very low housing supply, which is forcing prices to increase much more ...

