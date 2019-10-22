Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho ties for third nationwide in women-owned business clout (access required)

Idaho ties for third nationwide in women-owned business clout (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 22, 2019 0

In good news for Idaho's women entrepreneurs, the state ties with Nevada as third in the nation for the economic clout of women-owned businesses. According to a recent survey by American Express, Idaho came in sixth in the nation for growth in the number of women-owned firms since 2014 with a 17.3% increase, third in growth of jobs ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo