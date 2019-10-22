Lisa Carlson, Benjamin Gibbons and Phillip Griffin join Holland & Hart

Lisa Carlson, Ben Gibbons and Phillip Griffin have joined Holland & Hart’s Boise office as associates.

Carlson focuses on healthcare law and is a former in-house attorney for a major health system. She provides counsel on federal and state healthcare laws and regulations, including HIPAA, Stark, Anti-Kickback, Civil Monetary Penalties, and Medicare/Medicaid. Carlson holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Idaho College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.

Gibbons counsels employers on qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans and other employee benefits arrangements, as well as executive compensation matters. Prior to joining Holland & Hart’s tax group, Gibbons was with Choate, Hall & Stewart in Boston, MA. He has over a decade of public accounting experience and is a certified public accountant. Gibbons holds a juris doctorate degree from the New England School of Law, a master’s degree in accounting from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire.

Griffin represents companies and individuals in civil litigation, government investigations, and regulatory enforcement actions. He has experience representing public and private companies and their officers and directors in various types of litigation in state and federal court, including in class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits. His experience extends to matters concerning breaches of fiduciary duty, breaches of contract, securities fraud, insider trading, the False Claims Act and the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Griffin was an associate at K&L Gates LLP in Washington, D.C. He holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University.