Boise Startup Week overview: Idaho's technology community comes into its own

Boise Startup Week overview: Idaho's technology community comes into its own

By: Sharon Fisher October 23, 2019

More than 2,600 attendees, over $53,000 awarded to early-stage companies, more than 70 partners, 122 talks, three pitch competitions and one dodgeball tournament later, Boise Startup Week is over for the year. And what have we learned? “We believe this was the year Boise Startup Week finally began achieving its original ambitions: Provide opportunities to our ...

