Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National News / House Speaker Bedke elected VP of state legislatures group

House Speaker Bedke elected VP of state legislatures group

By: The Associated Press October 23, 2019 0

Idaho Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley has been elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The group in a news release Monday says Bedke was elected Oct. 12 at the group’s Fall Executive Committee meeting.

The group says Bedke will serve one year as vice president, become president-elect for one year, and then become president in 2021. The presidency alternates every year between Republicans and Democrats.

The National Conference of State Legislatures on its website says it’s a bipartisan organization that offers research, technical assistance and other help so states can find solutions to difficult problems and remain strong and independent.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo