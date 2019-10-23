Shannon Stoeger joins Idaho First Bank as senior vice president, chief credit administrator

Shannon Stoeger has joined Idaho First Bank as senior vice president, chief credit administrator. Stoeger will now hold responsibility for managing and overseeing the varied risk management and credit processes for the Bank. She has 30 years of community banking experience, including retail and small business banking, commercial lending, treasury management and executive leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the senior vice president and branch administrator for Idaho Independent Bank.

Stoeger holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boise State University, a master’s degree from Boise State University and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. She serves on the board of directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County and Capital Matrix and is a member of the Patient and Family Advisory Council at Saint Alphonsus.