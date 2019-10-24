Quantcast
Boise State breaks enrollment records for fourth straight year, welcomes increasing number of Idaho students

Boise State breaks enrollment records for fourth straight year, welcomes increasing number of Idaho students

October 24, 2019

Boise State has set a new fall enrollment record with a total of 26,272 students. This year’s number marks a nearly 3% increase over fall 2018, and represents an almost 19% increase over the past five years.

The university also welcomed the largest first-year class in school history for the fourth year in a row — there are 3,027 first-time students enrolled at Boise State this year, up 5% from last year. This first-year class includes 1,630 Idaho residents, a number that has climbed 23.2% over the past five years.

The fall 2019 number includes 16,898 undergraduate, degree-seeking students, up 2.2% over the past year. Boise State is Idaho’s largest graduate school and graduate enrollment is at a record high with 2,927 degree-seeking students. Included in this total are 2,388 students pursuing master’s degrees, up 8.6% in one year, and 380 pursuing doctoral degrees, up 4.4% for 2019.

Boise State’s online offerings also have rapidly grown to 47 online degrees and certificates. This fall, 3,222 students are enrolled in online programs.

