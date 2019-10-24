Boise State breaks enrollment records for fourth straight year, welcomes increasing number of Idaho students

Boise State has set a new fall enrollment record with a total of 26,272 students. This year’s number marks a nearly 3% increase over fall 2018, and represents an almost 19% increase over the past five years.

The university also welcomed the largest first-year class in school history for the fourth year in a row — there are 3,027 first-time students enrolled at Boise State this year, up 5% from last year. This first-year class includes 1,630 Idaho residents, a number that has climbed 23.2% over the past five years.

The fall 2019 number includes 16,898 undergraduate, degree-seeking students, up 2.2% over the past year. Boise State is Idaho’s largest graduate school and graduate enrollment is at a record high with 2,927 degree-seeking students. Included in this total are 2,388 students pursuing master’s degrees, up 8.6% in one year, and 380 pursuing doctoral degrees, up 4.4% for 2019.

Boise State’s online offerings also have rapidly grown to 47 online degrees and certificates. This fall, 3,222 students are enrolled in online programs.