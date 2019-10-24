Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho businessman proposes medical debt legislation (access required)

Idaho businessman proposes medical debt legislation (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 24, 2019 0

Idaho hospitals are waiting to see the details of legislation that would place limitations on their ability to collect medical debt, based on a proposal by an Idaho businessman. Frank VanderSloot, founder and chief executive of the health care products company Melaleuca, described the proposal on Oct. 14 to some 50 legislators visiting him as part ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo