Jaime Lisk joins Price Associates in Boise

Jaime Lisk has joined Price Associates at its Boise office. Lisk is a leadership coach, facilitator and trainer. She has experience as a consultant in both private and public sectors in a variety of industries. Notable partnerships include pharmaceutical, health care, advertising, government, nonprofit and association management industries. Prior to joining Price Associates, Lisk worked as a consultant with Hanna Resource Group in Lexington, Kentucky. Before that, she was the HR director for a health care management company that managed 14 facilities throughout Kentucky.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgetown College and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Eastern Kentucky University.