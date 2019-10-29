Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Hotel Ketchum expands retail offerings with hair salon (access required)

Hotel Ketchum expands retail offerings with hair salon (access required)

By: Chloe Baul October 29, 2019 0

Hotel Ketchum continues to expand its retail offerings with the addition of The Hive hair salon, which specializes in colors, cuts and bridal styling. Since the whimsical hotel first opened its doors, the intention was to invite unique businesses to set up shop on the property, according to Shannon Allen, Hotel Ketchum general manager. Allen said ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo