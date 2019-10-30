Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Relaxing the rules for business writing (access required)

Relaxing the rules for business writing (access required)

By: Carolyn Lavin October 30, 2019 0

Some live by the saying “rules are meant to be broken,” while others follow rules to the letter. Grammar gurus and lawyers alike typically fall into the latter camp. After all, the rules of writing, style and grammar are there for a reason: to make writing clear and effective. But even the strictest stickler for punctuation ...

About Carolyn Lavin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo